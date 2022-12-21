LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conditions on the roads might keep more people home for Christmas.
Experts say you'll want to make sure you're comfortable and make sure your house is ready for the freeze.
"Nobody wants to be cold on Christmas time," David Foster, with Bryant Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric said. "If you haven't run your furnace, turn it on to make sure it works. If it's not working, call us."
Even if your heater is working, Matt Turney, with Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, said there is something else you should check.
"If you do have a furnace filter nearby, let's go ahead and replace it," Turney said. "They're gonna be running a really long time. So, we want to make sure that we take as much stress off them as possible."
If your house stays warm, that is one way to help prevent pipes from freezing.
One way to do that is to open your cabinets to let the air flow through. Foster advises homeowners to keep vents open to help with that process. Experts say to let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.
"Running water has a harder time freezing," Turney said.
Experts with AAA said that you should use caulk or insulation to seal cracks or openings. That will also help to protect pipes.
It's also important to know where your water shutoff valves are located in case of emergency.
