LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather.
Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
LMAS has straw for cats and dogs that can't be brought inside during frigid weather. LMAS is distributing the straw from Wednesday through Friday until supply runs out. It's available for pick up from noon to 6 p.m. at LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Animal Shelter at 3528 Newburg Road.
"We ask that you bring your pet inside but understand that not every pet can be kept inside so it is important to provide adequate shelter with proper protection from the elements," said Ashley Book, interim director of LMAS. "By providing straw for pet owners who need it, we are fulfilling our mission to serve the citizens of Louisville and ensure the humane treatment of domesticated animals."
LMAS also offered cold weather tips to keep animals safe and healthy:
- Don't keep pets outside for long periods of time
- Outdoor pets need a warm, solid shelter against wind and temperatures
- Shelter floor should be off the ground to minimize heat loss with thick, dry bedding like straw, not blankets
- Shelter doors should be positioned away from winds
- Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of risk of fire
- Heated pet mats should be used with caution because of risk of burns to animals
According to a news release, Louisville Animal Ordinance requires pet owners to provide proper shelter from the elements and fresh water for animals kept outside. Residents can report a pet left without proper shelter or fresh water to animal control at (502) 473-7387.
