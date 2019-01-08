FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conflict and controversy are on the menu, as Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort.
Both the Kentucky House and Senate began the 2019 session at noon at the Capitol. This will be a short 30-day session of the General Assembly. But lawmakers have a lot on their plates.
The big issue is public pensions, which are about $40 billion in the red. A reform bill passed last year drew protests from teachers before it was overturned by the state Supreme Court. Lawmakers failed to address the issue during a special session hastily called by Governor Matt Bevin last month.
The question now is whether lawmakers will try to pass a bill similar to what they passed last year - or start from scratch. And is there enough time in this session to do anything?
Also high on the priority list is passing a school safety bill following the shooting at Marshall County High School a year ago.
Lawmakers are also expected to fix the sales tax law passed last year after the Supreme Court ruled it must also apply to charities and non-profits.
But before any of that, the Republican controlled House must decide whether to seat a Democrat who won the District 13 race in Owensboro by one vote.
Democrat Jim Glenn defeated incumbent Republican DJ Johnson by a one-vote margin in November. Johnson is challenging the results and has asked the GOP-controlled House to oversee a recount that will begin on Tuesday. GOP leaders have not said if they will allow Glenn to take his seat while the challenge is pending.
