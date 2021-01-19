LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's going to be another attempt to pass a school choice law when lawmakers return to Frankfort next month.
One Republican leader has told a virtual meeting of the Louisville Forum that there will be a push to pass what he calls Education Opportunity Grants. The grants would allow public funds to be used to give students more options when it comes to education, including private schools.
"It would allow kids who need counseling, who need tutoring, who need a math book, who needs something else — whatever it is — including maybe their parents want to send them to a private school, or even a different public school," House Majority Whip Rep. Chad McCoy said.
But similar school choice bills have failed in the past. Democrats say those dollars would be better spent improving public schools.
"I'm always very leery of programs that sound very great but would take money out of the public school budgets," House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Joni Jenkins said. "I think we have to be very careful about that."
Lawmakers do agree that passing a budget is going to be the top priority. They said they also hope to address justice issues raised by the Breonna Taylor case.
