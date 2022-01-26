LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) is asking the state legislature for $18 million to put a nurse in every school.
“If we don’t do it in a pandemic, when will we?” That's what Eva Stone, who has worked as a school nurse for more than 20 years, said as she represented the Kentucky Nurses Association earlier this month in Frankfort, asking legislators to invest in school nurses.
“A lot of people just assume their children have access to a school nurse and that's a very dangerous assumption to make because that's not the case," said Stone.
Of Kentucky's school districts, 29 don’t have a nurse at all, according to data from Kentucky’s Department of Education. The districts that do sometimes have one nurse covering multiple schools.
Stone said that's not enough, especially in a public school system that has more than 120,000 kids with chronic health conditions statewide.
“We're talking about things like life-threatening food allergies, talking about asthma, diabetes, seizures ... that is a school safety issue," she said.
Stone said when you add those factors with a pandemic, the current needs are critical. Plus, many disadvantaged students don’t have regular access to health care and school nurses are their main resource for care.
"That's what I've seen," she said. "We've become the default caregivers for kids who just don't have access to care like others do."
The KNA argues having one nurse per school will lead to better care and better relationships with students, which can be an added benefit when it comes to mental health.
“Sometimes kids who are experiencing things like depression, anxiety, they may not feel comfortable at first to go see a counselor or mental health provider in their school, but they might start with the school nurse," said Stone. "Or, a lot of times, kids will have symptoms that are related to mental health ... stomach aches, headaches, those kind of vague symptoms, but when the nurse sees them does an assessment, it really filters out that that child is having something that's a mental health-related need."
The $18 million KNA is asking for over the next two years would make part-time nurses full time and hire any additional nurses needed.
Stone believes with the current surplus, and the state’s school-based Medicaid billing, this is a doable change.
"A few years ago, Kentucky amended their state medical plan that allowed for expanded Medicaid billing, which is separate from regular Medicaid. It's just school-based Medicaid billing, and Kentucky amended the state plan to allow for that expanded billing, it's all federal dollars," she said. “We have a process that can help school districts create a sustainable model to have nurses in the school ... why wouldn't we take advantage of that and make sure that every child has access to a nurse every day?”
Stone said no legislator has ever told KNA having a nurse in every school is a bad idea, but it's always come down to funding. She said she's hopeful this time will be different.
“It’s just a critical time in Kentucky to make a decision on what’s best for our kids," she said.
The Kentucky legislature will approve a two-year budget plan this session.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.