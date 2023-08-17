LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Performing Arts is inviting the community to help celebrate its 40th anniversary.
It's hosting a community-wide celebration next Sunday, Aug. 27, at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on West Main Street in downtown Louisville.
The free, family-friendly open house runs from 1-6 p.m. There will be live performances by local artists, appearances by graduates of the Governor's School for the Arts, a silent disco, backstage tours, dance classes and more. Parking will be available for free in the Kentucky Center Garage.
"This is a moment that allows us to look proudly at our history and also look forward at the next 40 years of creating groundbreaking arts experiences and opening doors through our community education and outreach efforts," Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts, said in a news release Thursday.
Since opening in November 1983, Kentucky Performing Arts has expanded and evolved to bring music, theater and education to the area. It has welcomed performers and performances of all kinds over the years, including plays, comedy acts, Broadway musicals, orchestra concerts, rock bands, folk music and more, as well as international dignitaries including two U.S. presidents and the Dalai Lama.
KPA has three venues, including The Kentucky Center, The Brown Theatre, and Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
