LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Kentucky man pretended to be a law enforcement officer and tried to pull a woman out of her car during a traffic stop after throwing ammonia into her face.
George Barton, 47, has been arrested on charges including fourth-degree assault, impersonating a peace officer, improper use of blue lights, second-degree wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Kentucky State Police said Barton pulled over a woman in Green County on Edmonton Road on Sept. 3. The woman told police the man who stopped her had blue lights, but his vehicle didn't have any law enforcement decals. She said she pulled over even though she believed she had not violated any traffic laws.
When Barton approached her vehicle, the woman alleges he threw what's suspected to be ammonia in her face and tried to pull her out of her car. She fought back and freed herself, but suffered a head injury, according to police.
KSP obtained an arrest warrant for Barton, but during his arrest on Sunday, Barton barricaded himself inside his home. He came out after "several hours of negotiation and chemical munitions," according to police.
He was booked into the Adair County Regional Jail.
