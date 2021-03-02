LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 4.76% on Tuesday, the lowest level since Oct. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Meanwhile, the state is poised to receive 130,210 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to dole out next week, which will boost the state’s vaccine supply significantly, he said.
As of Tuesday, 711,559 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, according to information from Beshear’s office.
Beshear said earlier this week that starting March 5, bars, restaurants, stores and other indoor businesses will be allowed to increase their capacity from 50% of normal to 60%.
Bars and restaurants are still under a nighttime curfew, and Beshear said he is reluctant to change that.
“These are high-risk activities for COVID," he said. "We are trying to provide relief, but at the same time not allowing that UK (COVID-19) variant that is spreading to turn our progress around. There is no question COVID compliance decreases between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that his state would remove all business restrictions on March 10 and that he has ended the statewide mask mandate. Beshear called that move “reckless.”
“Why would you take such a huge risk on life right now when the light at the end of the tunnel is so close?” Beshear said.