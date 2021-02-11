LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More money is now available for those behind on their rent and utilities in Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during a news conference that the state's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund has reopened with an additional $264 million.
The fund will offer 100% of past-due rent for those eligible, dating back to April 2020, according to a news release. It will also offer up to three months of future payments in addition to past due utility payments.
Beginning on Feb. 15, eligible tenants can apply here. All tenants applying must live in Kentucky, meet income restrictions and provide documentation. If approved, lump sums will be paid to landlords and utility companies.
“This assistance will help keep renters housed, allow landlords to get substantial payments for back rent and reduce the number of evictions in Kentucky courts," said Winston Miller, KHC executive director.
If you live in Jefferson or Fayette counties, you must apply directly through those counties.
Kentucky launched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund last fall with $15 million to help Kentuckians stay in their homes.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.