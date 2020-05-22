LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning Friday, Kentucky restaurants can reopen dine-in seating for the first time in months.
But it's not business as usual. Things will look a lot different at your local eatery than they did pre-pandemic For example, Merle's Whiskey Kitchen on West Main Street, near South Second Street, is starting with only outside seating.
They said they're doing their part to keep customers safe, and they'd like customers to reciprocate. They said any patron who refuses to follow the rules will be asked to leave. In fact, employees at Merle's have a saying:
"If the answer is no, you gotta go."
Employees worked meticulously all morning Friday, wiping down every service from top-to-bottom to get the dining area properly positioned and the kitchen stocked. The eatery is joining thousands of other Kentucky restaurants as they reopen dine-in seating. According to Gov. Andy Beshear's guidelines, restaurants can only operate at 33% capacity inside but are open for unlimited seating outside as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Merle's planned a mini outdoor celebration for Friday that will feature both tacos and music. But there are restrictions: Owners said there will be no dancing or unnecessary foot traffic.
But even though the crowd won't be able to gather like usual, employees at the downtown restaurant said they're excited to see some familiar faces again.
"Coming down here and operating and not seeing a soul for hours at a time is very different," said Wayne Sweeney, director of operations at Merle's Whiskey Kitchen. "It's like something out of a movie. But it's a challenge. We're up to the challenge, and we've been taking full cuts at it."
The restaurant plans to open indoor dining on Saturday, May 23, saying it wants to start slow. But some restaurants won't start at all Friday, with some owners saying they're not completely prepared, while others say opening at just 33% capacity doesn't make financial sense.
If Kentucky residents do choose to dine out, most restaurants are asking that they wear a mask until they're seated at a table.
