LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians again have a one-stop shopping portal to get health insurance and other programs.
On Friday, the state relaunched Kynect, the state's benefits website. The program is back after it was killed in 2016 by then-Governor Matt Bevin, who called it "redundant" and "too expensive." He dismantled it and said Kentuckians could go straight to the federal healthcare website.
Kynect allows people in Kentucky to compare various health insurance options and get the coverage they want. It was originally launched by Governor Andy Beshear's father, Steve Beshear, in 2013 as part of Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.
In reviving it, Gov. Beshear says, during a virtual news with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, that Kynect will actually save money.
"The relaunch of our state-based marketplace, is expected to save Kentuckians at least $15 million every year. Consumers who enroll in health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, which is not going to continue with our state-based marketplace," says Beshear.
"The value of having it be locally born and bred is that it can be tailored to meet the needs of that particular community. And in the state of Kentucky, I don't think anyone in Washington DC knows the state of Kentucky and its people better than the governor of Kentucky," Becerra says.
The site is now up, but Kentuckians cannot begin enrolling for benefits until November 1.
The governor is paying for the relaunch using American Rescue Plan dollars.
