LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky organ donors broke a record for saving and enhancing lives in 2021.
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates said Thursday there were 189 organ donors and 484 tissue donors in the state last year resulting in 536 organ transplants and more than 500 lives saved.
More than 600 cornea donors also gave the gift of sight.
The nonprofit organization said that's a 75% increase in local donors since 2021.
Additionally, the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' Trust For Life reported more than 94,000 people joining the state's organ donor registry in 2021.
Officials said the numbers are proof that generosity still exists in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
If you're interested in becoming a donor, click here.
