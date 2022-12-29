LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is ringing in 2023 with a "Noon Years" celebration.
The party is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the science center for anyone who is unable to stay up until midnight.
There will be a 10-second countdown to noon to welcome the new year early. There will also be activity stations and a performance by the River Lotus Lion Dance Club.
The Noon Year Celebration is free with general admission.
