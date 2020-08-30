LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 infections remain at a high plateau, with Kentucky reporting 462 cases and nine deaths, and Indiana adding 880 cases and six deaths.
The number of Kentucky’s new infections was five below last Sunday, and the number of deaths was the same. Sunday’s numbers tend to be artificially low because some labs that provide test reports are closed.
For the week that ended Saturday, Kentucky reported a record 4,712 cases, 4% higher than the previous record from the week of July 19.
“That means we have to do better,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Sunday.
“With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost,” he said. “So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”
The nine deaths reported Sunday raise the pandemic’s death toll in Kentucky to 930.
Beshear has warned that while August has been a tough months for deaths, September likely would be worse. The governor has said that in Kentucky, of the people who become infected with COVID-19, about 2% die. That means a week with 4,000 cases would produce 80 deaths.
Through Sunday, the state had recorded 195 deaths in August, the second-highest monthly total after April’s 222.
“We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 880 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 93,313.
The Indiana State Health Department said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,072. To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,732 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,071.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.