LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative called "Keeping Kids Cool" launched by Kentucky State Police is reminding parents about the dangers of leaving kids in cars during the summer months.
Last year, two children died in hot cars in Kentucky. According to the National Safety Council, 52 children across the country died in 2019 of vehicular heatstroke.
KSP says temperatures inside a car can rise 19 degrees in 10 minutes and combined with a warm day, a child's body heats up three to five times faster than adults.
“None of us want to believe that we would get so distracted with our day or other activities that we would exit our vehicle without our child. But it happens and it happens too often," KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson, who is also a father, said.
People can be charged for leaving a child under 8 years old in a hot car.
