LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky is trying to get cash back into the hands of storm victims

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball is speeding up unclaimed property claims in hopes of helping Kentuckians devastated by the tornadoes.

"We've just said, 'Hey, if you're from one of these counties, we're going to put you at the top of the list. We're going to do our usual work,'" Ball said. "We're going to make sure we're doing it as fast as possible."

Unclaimed property typically consists of payroll checks, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, old life insurance policies, stocks or vendor checks that have remained unclaimed by their owners for several years.

There are safeguards in place to ensure money gets to where it's supposed to go.

