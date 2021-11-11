LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company that's been around for 14 decades is looking to expand its workforce.
Kentucky Trailer said 100 new positions — including welders, material handlers and assemblers — are coming to its Louisville manufacturing facility on Logistics Drive.
And Gary Smith, the president and CEO of Kentucky Trailer, wants to fill those positions as soon as possible.
“We’re fortunate that Kentucky Trailer continues to grow market share in industries such as dry freight packaged delivery and moving and storage trailers and truck bodies," Smith said. "Our growth strategies will allow us to create 100 new good-paying manufacturing jobs for Louisville."
Kentucky Trailer was founded in Louisville in 1879 as the Kentucky Wagon Manufacturing Company, which originally created horse-drawn wagons and then flatbed trailers for the U.S. Army during World War II.
Now the company produces trailers for different industries in the U.S. and Europe. The pandemic ruined its anniversary celebration, so it celebrated on Nov. 11, with a proclamation from the mayor's office.
The company already has over 1,000 employees with more than half of them at the Louisville headquarters. Now it's adding 100 more positions, and company officials say those positions are more than just run-of-the-mill jobs -- they're adding careers where people can learn and grow with the company for decades.
"We all want to be a part of something bigger, and that opportunity exists here," Smith said. "We use the phrase -- but it's true -- 'what we make matters.' And I believe that for those who have the drive and desire and interest to work, this would be a great place for them."
Kentucky Trailer hopes to fill the positions with skilled tradesmen as well as people who want to learn the trade. A job fair is planned for interested applicants on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held at the Kentucky Trailer location at 7201 Logistics Drive.
Qualified applicants who attend can interview on the spot for a welder or assembler position. Starting pay for assemblers is $17.25 an hour, and starting pay for welders is $19.50 an hour.
