LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's deer season begins Sept. 2, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to make sure hunters have all their licenses and permits in order.
Sept. 2 marks the beginning of archery season for deer.
"The state is home to a bountiful herd of white-tailed deer, offering many enjoyable hunting opportunities and providing a sustainable source of healthy meat for the table," a news release states.
Last year, hunters harvested nearly 145,000 deer, the department said.
Below is a list of dates for the various deer hunting seasons in Kentucky:
- Archery: Sept. 2 to Jan. 15, 2024
- Crossbow: Sept. 16 to Jan. 15, 2024
- Muzzleloader: Oct. 21-22 and Dec. 9-17
- Modern gun: Nov. 11-26
- Youth-only: Oct. 14-15
- Free youth weekend: Dec. 30-31
There are a number of requirements for each hunting season and participants must make themselves aware of them. For more information on the requirements, click here.
To purchase a hunting license and permits, click here.
Children under 12 do not need a license or permit to hunt deer, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Kentucky's statewide deer permit allows hunters to take up to four deer.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.