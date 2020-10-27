LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers for Kentucky's Veterans Day Parade are making changes in order to hold the annual event safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be held drive-thru style this year, which will allow the public to drive past the parade units, which will be stationary. Organizers are calling it "A Drive Through a Corridor of Freedom."
The drive-thru parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in parking lot G at Southeast Christian Church. The public is asked to enter through the church entrance at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway in Middletown.
"In order to observe social distancing and protect both participants and spectators, the traditional ceremonies and remarks will not take place this year," organizers said in a news release on Tuesday.
The theme for this year's parade is "On the Homefront." Attendees are being encouraged to decorate their vehicles and dress up — organizers are suggesting red and white polka dot bandanas or headbands for women to honor Rosie the Riveter, who they say is a symbol of this year's theme. The first 100 vehicles will be given American flags to wave along the route.
Students from the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic schools and Kentuckiana Girl Scout Troops are also making cards to send to local veterans.
