LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon.
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71.
Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews saw heavy smoke as they responded to the scene.
Firefighters found a heavy fire coming from the garage, which extended into the house. Occupants of the home escaped the fire safely and a cat was rescued from the home.
Yuodis said it took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.