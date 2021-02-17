LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small sign of getting back to normal: Tickets go on sale Friday for the KFC Yum! Center's first touring show since the pandemic shut down most events in March 2020.
Headlined by comedian Mike Epps, the "In Real Life Comedy Tour" will be in Louisville on April 10.
"To have (Epps) be our first touring artist to announce since the COVID shutdown began, it’s a very exciting time for us," said Eric Granger, general manager of ASM Global Louisville.
To ensure the safety of fans at the KFC Yum! Center and hundreds of other venues across the world during the pandemic, ASM Global developed the "Venue Shield" protocol for concerts and other events. The measures have been in place during University of Louisville men's and women's home basketball games this season.
Seats are sold in bundles of two and four, and all other seats are roped off. Masks must be worn unless you're actively eating or drinking, and every person must have their temperature checked before entering the arena.
"Whether you're the artist, the production crew, our crew, of course the fans, you'll be temperature checked," Granger said. "Everybody will be required to wear a face mask when you're not actively eating and drinking, and we will enforce physical distancing throughout the venue."
The arena will be operating indefinitely 15% capacity.
"We’re hopeful that, as we continue to see COVID numbers decrease in the commonwealth and in the area, that our capacity limitations will be lifted and we’ll be able to have a higher number of fans in the facility," Granger said.
ASM Global said that fans in most of its arenas have been diligently following protocol and safety measures. It hopes those attending the "In Real Life Comedy Tour" and future events at the KFC Yum! Center will continue to do the same.
"They want it to be successful, so we've had very few issues at any of the venues with folks not following those protocols," Granger said. "We have no doubt this will be a similar situation."
ASM Global said it's talking to promoters about scheduling more shows later this spring and into the summer.
