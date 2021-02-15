LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center is ready to host its first touring show since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The "In Real Life Comedy Tour" featuring Mike Epps is coming to the arena on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The show will include performances by Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.
The KFC Yum! Center has been operating with fans at reduced capacity during University of Louisville basketball games since November. The arena has been working with medical and public health officials to develop COVID-19 guidelines to keep crowds safe.
Precautions include increased disinfectant cleaning, temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and more. And plexiglass barriers are in place at concession stands where vendors serve food in enclosed containers. All sales are cashless.
Epps, a comedian and actor, is best known for his many acting roles, including playing Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next, and also appearing in The Hangover as "Black Doug".
Tickets for reduced capacity seating will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
The arena has booked and rescheduled a handful of shows including James Taylor and his All-Star Band in June 2021, Michael Buble in September 2021, Dan + Shay in September 2021, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour in October 2021 and Elton John in April 2022.
