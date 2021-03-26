LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is returning this weekend to Louisville for the first time in eight years. But first crews have to transform the KFC Yum! Center.
Crews spent hours unloading 1.5 million pounds of dirt Friday, preparing for PBR's Lucas Oil Invitational.
"Right now, the world kinda needs some entertainment outlets," said Kosha Irby, chief marketing officer for PBR. "So we're gonna pair the top, toughest rankest bulls with the toughest cowboys and create the toughest sport on dirt."
For two days, the top-30 bull riders in the world are taking over Louisville for the ultimate showdown. Each bull rider will go through two rounds, trying to stay on for eight seconds. And the 12 with the top scores advance to the championship round Sunday.
"It's basically like watching 30-40 boxing matches, just all in the same night," Irby said.
PBR is following local and state health guidelines in each place it goes, including here in Louisville. Fans are required to wear masks. There will be temperature checks, limited tickets, and groups will be spaced out.
"Proper social distancing, using digital transactions whenever we can, and just make sure they are trying to provide a safe environment for the fans of Louisville," Irby said.
While the KFC Yum! Center has seen thousands of fans for basketball games, this will mark the venue's first touring event since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
"Louisville fits into the grand scheme," Irby said. "And we're proud that we have the ability to bring our event to Louisville and to help try and drive that economy and to get that market back on the path to normalcy."
