LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for some four-legged friends this month.
From July 14-23, in conjunction with more than 335 shelters all across the nation including Louisville Metro Animal Services, KHS is waiving adoption fees during BISSELL Pet Foundation's Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event.
Adoption fees are waived for adult dogs and cats a year and older. To view adoptable animals from the KHS, click here.
