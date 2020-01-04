LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person was killed and eight others were taken to the hospital following a crash on I-65 South in Hart County.
The crash involving four vehicles occurred around 7:00 Friday night on I-65 South between near mile marker 55. That's between the Horse Cave and Cave City exits.
40-year-old Melissa Coffey of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three adults and four children were taking to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Another adult had to be flown to U of L Hospital in serious condition.
The interstate was closed for six hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
