LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities gave out $300,000 on Thursday to organizations focusing on the health and wellbeing of children.
Nine organizations were chosen after an application and interview process. They received grants ranging from $15,000 to $40,000.
Those organizations include Louisville Visual Art, Kentucky Opera Association and Bridge Kids International.
"At Bridge Kids International, we focus on using African heritage culture, or Black culture, as a tool in development of young people in their communities," Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said. "We also focus on helping them build the confidence to take on challenges in their lives and communities so that we can build the kind of environment that nurture our young people from really birth to young adulthood."
Kosair Charities said the mission of theses organizations is more important than ever because of the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
