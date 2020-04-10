LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking into any Kroger right now in Kentucky is different experience than it has been in the past thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing is now the theme as Kroger implemented a slew of changes over the past few weeks.
Changes include markers in check-out lines to maintain social distancing, employees wearing masks, plexiglass barriers at the register and the newest change: limiting the number of customers.
"If customers come into our store, and we are at capacity, we are sitting them up with a line out front, and then one of our associates is metering them in," said Kroger spokesperson Erin Grant.
Right now, stores are allowed to let in only five people per 1,000 square feet of store space.
Kris Slayer who was shopping at the Mount Washington Kroger on Friday, said people mostly were adhering to the rules.
"There were a few people not paying attention and get a little too close but for the most part, people seem to be keeping their distance," Slayer said.
Most shoppers are still looking for items such as toilet paper and paper towels. And while those are still hard to find, Grant says the supply chain is catching up.
"Over the past couple of weeks, we've really been able to get a good handle on what our customers are buying," she said. "We've gotten ahead of our supply chain."
Long wait times still plague the grocery pickup option for Kroger, and Grant said Clicklist is "at capacity." However, Kroger said it has hired 2,000 workers in Kentucky since the pandemic began and still plans to hire more to meet demand.
