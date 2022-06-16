Kroger drugs recall 6-16-22

Kroger issued a recall on Thursday, June 16, 2022 for three of its store brand pain relievers. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger issued a recall on Thursday for four of its store brand pain relievers over non-childproof packaging.

The recall includes Kroger Aspirin 300-count bottles and Kroger Ibuprofen 160-count bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Kroger also issued a recall alert for the drugs, which included an additional recall of Kroger Acetaminophen 100- and 225-caplet bottles.

The Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) requires the drugs to be in child-resistant packaging. The CPSC said the recalled products do not abide by the rule, "posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."

No injuries related to the bottles have been reported.

The recall states that the aspirin has a green and yellow label that says "Kroger, low dose Aspirin, 81 mg delayed-release tablets/pain reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets" in a bottle with a "green continuous thread gear closure." The ibuprofen has a blue and white label that says "Kroger Ibuprofen capsules, 200mg pain reliever/fever reducer, 160 softgels" and is in a bottle with a "blue continuous thread gear closure."

The Kroger brand 100-count acetaminophen has a red, white and gray label with "Kroger Acetaminophen extended release tablets USP 650mg, pain reliever/fever reducer, 100 caplets," with a "white continuous thread closure." The Kroger brand 225-count acetaminophen has a red, white and yellow label that says "Kroger Acetaminophen, arthritis pain, extended-release, tablets USP, 650mg, 225 extended-release tablets" and have a "red continuous thread gear closure."

Those who purchased the over-the-counter drugs are urged to store them in a safe place where children can't get to them. Customers can return the items for a refund or contact Kroger at 1-800-576-4377 for information about how to properly dispose of the products. The CPSC said about 209,430 units had been sold to date. 

Below is a list of UPC and lot numbers/batch codes for the recalled products. UPC numbers are under the bar code on the bottle's packaging. Lot numbers/batch codes can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.

Aspirin

  • UPC: 0004126001295

    • A077J

    • F032H

    • F035H

    • J011H

    • K031H

Ibuprofen

  • UPC: 0004126001298

    • FH1163

    • C11044

    • C11047

    • C11064

    • C11065

    • C11079

    • C11084

Acetaminophen, 100 caplet bottle

  • UPC: 0004126001287

    • AC45463

    • AC38213

    • AC30682

Acetaminophen, 225 caplet bottle 

  • UPC: 0004126001284

    • P2100890 (expiration date: August 2023)

    • P2100891 (expiration date: August 2023)

    • P2100992 (expiration date: August 2023)

    • P2101010 (expiration date: April 2023) 

For more information about the recall, click here or here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags