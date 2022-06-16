LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger issued a recall on Thursday for four of its store brand pain relievers over non-childproof packaging.
The recall includes Kroger Aspirin 300-count bottles and Kroger Ibuprofen 160-count bottles, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Kroger also issued a recall alert for the drugs, which included an additional recall of Kroger Acetaminophen 100- and 225-caplet bottles.
The Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) requires the drugs to be in child-resistant packaging. The CPSC said the recalled products do not abide by the rule, "posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."
No injuries related to the bottles have been reported.
The recall states that the aspirin has a green and yellow label that says "Kroger, low dose Aspirin, 81 mg delayed-release tablets/pain reliever, 300 enteric coated tablets" in a bottle with a "green continuous thread gear closure." The ibuprofen has a blue and white label that says "Kroger Ibuprofen capsules, 200mg pain reliever/fever reducer, 160 softgels" and is in a bottle with a "blue continuous thread gear closure."
The Kroger brand 100-count acetaminophen has a red, white and gray label with "Kroger Acetaminophen extended release tablets USP 650mg, pain reliever/fever reducer, 100 caplets," with a "white continuous thread closure." The Kroger brand 225-count acetaminophen has a red, white and yellow label that says "Kroger Acetaminophen, arthritis pain, extended-release, tablets USP, 650mg, 225 extended-release tablets" and have a "red continuous thread gear closure."
Those who purchased the over-the-counter drugs are urged to store them in a safe place where children can't get to them. Customers can return the items for a refund or contact Kroger at 1-800-576-4377 for information about how to properly dispose of the products. The CPSC said about 209,430 units had been sold to date.
Below is a list of UPC and lot numbers/batch codes for the recalled products. UPC numbers are under the bar code on the bottle's packaging. Lot numbers/batch codes can be found on the label on the back of the bottle.
Aspirin
- UPC: 0004126001295
A077J
F032H
F035H
J011H
K031H
Ibuprofen
- UPC: 0004126001298
FH1163
C11044
C11047
C11064
C11065
C11079
C11084
Acetaminophen, 100 caplet bottle
- UPC: 0004126001287
AC45463
AC38213
AC30682
Acetaminophen, 225 caplet bottle
- UPC: 0004126001284
P2100890 (expiration date: August 2023)
P2100891 (expiration date: August 2023)
P2100992 (expiration date: August 2023)
P2101010 (expiration date: April 2023)
For more information about the recall, click here or here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.