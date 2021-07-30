LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks are returning to some of your local grocery stores amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Walmart and Kroger are both reversing their mask policy, with Walmart requiring all employees in their stores in areas with high infection rates to wear masks and Kroger requiring all unvaccinated employees to wear masks.
Kroger is also encouraging all customers to wear masks again.
"In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities," Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant said in a statement.
Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear masks in stores located in areas with surging cases and will be adding back signs at the entrances. It will also bring back so-called health ambassadors who will be stationed at the entrances and hand out masks.
Target, Trader Joe's and Costco are reevaluating their policies.
