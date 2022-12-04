LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Hodgenville.
Kentucky State Police say two teens got into a fight on Forest Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard. During the altercation, the 17-year-old teen was shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
KSP charged the 15-year-old for the victim's death. He has since been booked into the Adair Co. Juvenile Detention Center. Police expected the suspect to face additional charges.
An autopsy will be performed on the victim at a later date.
Due to both the suspect and victim being minors neither of their names will be released.
