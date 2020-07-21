LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a Kentucky woman who has been missing for months.
KSP received a report on Feb. 18 that Linda Johns was last seen on Jan. 9 near New Liberty in Owen County, according to a news release.
The 35-year-old is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to family, she is known to visit the Corinth, Union and Dry Ridge areas.
Police asked that anyone with information about her whereabouts call 532-6363.
