LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a Hardin County man Friday night.
Kentucky State Police Post 4 and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Peonia Road and Rocky Hill Estates Road at approximately 5:46 p.m. Jan. 24.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Sonora resident John Puckett, 36, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on Peonia Road. Puckett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner's Office.
The passengers of the other vehicle, Crestwood resident Vincent Abell, 53, and Louisville resident Laura Shaw, 53, were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Leitchfield Fire Department, Wax Fire Department and Grayson County EMS also assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper and Reconstructionist Brandon Brooks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.