LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a police shooting in Lebanon Junction.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said police and "other agencies" were involved in an incident Wednesday night "involving shots being fired." A suspect was hit, McCubbin said, but their condition is unknown.
While no officers were injured, McCubbin said one of the departments K-9s was shot and killed. A city official confirms the K-9's name was Dash.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar told WDRB News that his agency, KSP, and Lebanon Police were on scene with Shepherdsville Police.
WDRB News Alert: Police in Lebanon Junction have parts of Oak St near Main blocked off as part of a KSP officer-involved shooting investigation. Details are limited but the scene spans several blocks. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BIqs8GLFrd— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) March 10, 2022
Trooper Scotty Sharp, with KSP, said more information was expected to be released Thursday morning.
This story may be updated.
