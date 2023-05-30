LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body camera footage released by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday shows a Louisville Metro Police officer shoot a woman wielding a gun in Valley Station.
KSP released the footage Tuesday afternoon three months into its investigation into the shooting incident. It happened at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 on Chenault Road, off Johnsontown Road, according to KSP and LMPD.
At the time, LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said police found a woman, identified by KSP as Candy Basil, 52, "holding and waving" a gun in the street.
KSP said Tuesday that officers were called to a "mental health complaint" about a woman with "a known history of mental health crisis," who was "striking her vehicle with a firearm and pointing the firearm at neighboring residences."
Gwinn-Villaroel said officers "gave continuous verbal command for her to drop the weapon. She refused."
Body camera footage from several officers shows Basil advanced toward the responding officers, armed with the firearm, as officers give commands for her to drop the weapon. LMPD officer Donald Wyatt, a 19-year veteran of LMPD, fired two rounds, hitting Basil, KSP said.
Gwinn-Villaroel said police "immediately" rendered aid after the shooting. LMPD said the woman was alert, conscious and talking while being taken to the hospital.
Body camera footage and dash camera footage obtained by LMPD and released by KSP shows officers render aid and collect the weapon. No officers or residents were injured in the incident. Two other LMPD officers were on scene during the shooting, but only Wyatt fired his gun.
Basil was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was treated and released into police custody. She's now at Metro Corrections on multiple charges, including three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and one count of menacing.
KSP's Critical Incident Response Team was called to handle the investigation, as per current policy.
"The investigation into this incident remains ongoing," KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton said, adding that no further details would be released while the investigation remains open.
In an e-mail, LMPD said it had no comment about the ongoing investigation.
In mid-2020 then-mayor Greg Fischer announced that the Louisville Metro Police Department should no longer investigate itself after officer-involved shootings where someone is hurt or killed, and instead, Kentucky State Police should lead those investigations.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- 6 weeks after LMPD officers shot woman in Valley Station, lack of body cam footage raises concern
- Louisville's mayor asks for rapid release of video after LMPD shoots woman in Valley Station
- LMPD: Woman 'waving gun' in street shot by Louisville police in Valley Station
- Calls for more information before LMPD, DOJ negotiate agreement to improve policing in Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.