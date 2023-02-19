LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot by police on Sunday evening in Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said police responded to the 9100 block of Chenault Road, off Johnsontown Road, around 5:42 p.m. Police found a woman "holding and waving" a gun in the street.
"As they gave continuous verbal command for her to drop the weapon, she refused," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "She began to advance toward the officers continuously as they continued to ask her to drop the weapon."
#Now Heavy police presence in the 9100 block of Chenault Rd. LMPD says it will provide more information at a media briefing soon. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/hNkKxjSZYg— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) February 20, 2023
Police then fired at the woman. Gwinn-Villaroel said police "immediately" rendered aid to the woman after the shooting. LMPD did not release the condition of the woman who was shot.
Vicki Key was at her daughter's house on the street when the shooting happened.
"She was sitting in her car listening to music real loud, then all of a sudden she started banging on her car hood with the bottom part of a gun," Key said. "The neighbor called the police, and the police came. They were trying to get her to put the gun down, she was waving the gun."
Key said police fired four shots.
Gwinn-Villaroel said more updates will be made available.
"It appears officers followed all the protocols and procedures for this department," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "We are grateful tonight that our officers weren't injured and the subject this evening was rendered immediate aid."
Investigation of the shooting will be turned over to Kentucky State Police. The state law enforcement agency handles investigations involving police shootings.
