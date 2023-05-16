LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's top education official will stay in the commonwealth.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass was a finalist for the superintendent position with Baltimore County Public Schools. But Tuesday evening, the district announced the promotion of a deputy superintendent to its top position.
Last week, Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said in a statement that Glass was "seeking opportunities that are the right fit for his family, and that allow him to continue what has been a successful and meaningful career."
Tatman also said that Glass disagrees with how Kentucky lawmakers have prioritized education.
"It has been clear to Dr. Glass that the education priorities of the legislature are focused on culture war issues and dismantling the state's public schools. Commissioner Glass does not share these values and hopes Kentucky can find a way to recommit to supporting its public schools and to creating meaningful learning experiences for all students," she said.
In a statement, Dr. Glass said he has enjoyed serving as Kentucky Education Commissioner in his home state, "Even in the hard times, I have loved every minute of it."
"At this point in my career, I am seeking a place where our family can put down roots and where I can have a long-term and meaningful impact on an educational system. I look forward to the next steps in the process," Glass said.
It's unclear whether he's applied for any other positions.
