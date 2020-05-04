LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big road closure will affect drivers in Louisville on Tuesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the ramp from northbound Preston Highway to the westbound Gene Synder.
Officials said a routine inspection revealed that one of the ramp piers had deteriorated. The ramp was closed immediately, and a more thorough examination of the ramp will take place Tuesday.
After that, officials will decide what repairs might be needed.
