Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass Entrance

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Ky., on Nov. 27, 2020. (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new store is coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. 

Tuesday, Lacoste announced that the new store would open this Saturday, Aug. 19, between Fossil and Johnston & Murphy. 

“We are thrilled to have another favorite designer brand join our retail mix,” Debbie Griesinger, general manager for The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, said in a news release.

Created in 1933, Lacoste is a premier casual wear brand, with the Crocodile brand in 120 countries. 

