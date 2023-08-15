LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new store is coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
Tuesday, Lacoste announced that the new store would open this Saturday, Aug. 19, between Fossil and Johnston & Murphy.
“We are thrilled to have another favorite designer brand join our retail mix,” Debbie Griesinger, general manager for The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, said in a news release.
Created in 1933, Lacoste is a premier casual wear brand, with the Crocodile brand in 120 countries.
