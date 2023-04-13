LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Log Still Distillery announced a star-studded concert lineup for 2023 at its concert venue, The Amp.
This season, stars like Lady A, Elle King, Brothers Osborne, Martina McBride, Dwight Yoakam and more will perform at the Amp at Log Still in New Haven, Kentucky.
The season starts May 12 and will be kicked off by Kentucky country music star John Michael Montgomery.
- May 12: John Michael Montgomery
- May 19: Crowder
- May 26: Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry
- May 28: Ac/Duce/C
- June 3: Randy Houser
- June 10: Martina McBride
- June 16: 38 Special
- June 30: Marty Brown Band
- July 8: Brothers Osborne
- July 14: Dwight Yoakam
- July 22: Excitable - A Def Leppard Tribute
- July 29: Elle King
- Sept. 3: Newsboys
- Sept. 8: Lady A
- Sept. 15: Big & Rich
- Sept. 22: Colt Ford
Log Still is also adding a new Summer Supper Series., where guests can take part in an exclusive dining experience curated by Executive Chef David Danielson.
The multimillion-dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room, a concert amphitheater, an event venue, a bed and breakfast and cottage rentals.
To get your tickets, click here.
