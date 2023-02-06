LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more funding to improve transportation and air quality throughout Kentucky.
Awards totaling $11.3 million from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in five Kentucky counties. The counties provide a 20 percent monetary match and are responsible for executing the projects.
Seven projects are slated throughout the commonwealth that will be funded by this award, including two in Jefferson County. The LaGrange Road Corridor project will improve sidewalks, bike lanes and turn lanes along LaGrange road, benefiting drivers while reducing carbon emissions.
TARC will also use this funding to replace two diesel buses with electric buses.
Other projects that this award money will be used for include improvements to Cardinal Drive in Georgetown; replacing four diesel buses with hybrid buses for TANK (Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky); improvements to Southpark Drive and KY 237 in Boone County; replacing diesel and gas-powered vehicles for Lextran; and, extending fiber optic network along Man o' War Blvd. in Fayette County.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.