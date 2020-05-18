LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Audubon Hospital has cut ties with an independent surgeon after a lawsuit claims he inappropriately touched a woman during a surgery.
That lawsuit, which was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Friday, accuses Dr. Jon Walker of the inappropriate behavior during a surgery that took place on a female patient on May 16, 2019.
The lawsuit claims Walker "improperly and unnecessarily commented upon and touched (the patient's) breast in ways that were unnecessary to touch or comment upon during the type of surgery that was being performed." The lawsuit describes the conduct as "outrageous" and "non-consensual assault and battery."
According to the suit, the patient said that after her discharge, she was contacted by a representative of Norton Audubon Hospital who told her that there was "an incident" during her procedure, and that it had been reported that Walker, "commented upon and manipulated her breast." The representative also said that Walker had been confronted by someone in the operating room who said the doctor's actions were inappropriate.
The lawsuit names Walker as a defendant, as well as Norton Hospitals Inc. and Community Medical Associates. It accuses Norton of failing to provide the victim with any records or reports related to the incident. It also claims that Norton was already aware of previous complaints that Walker had engaged in conduct with female patients and employees that they felt was "inappropriate, insulting or harassing."
The lawsuit requests unspecified punitive damages.
Norton Healthcare told WDRB News via email Monday that it does not comment on pending litigation but said that Walker no longer is allowed to practice at any of the health system's facilities.
"When we were made aware of this allegation, we immediately investigated and then suspended his medical privileges, and he no longer practices in any of our facilities," a Norton spokeswoman said.
A message WDRB has left with Walker's attorney was not immediately returned. An automated answering service at Dr. Walker's office indicated that he has retired.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.