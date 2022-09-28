LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local LG&E and KU crews left for Florida to help other utility companies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Two-hundred employees and contractors rolled out of town around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The group is made up of line technicians, safety specialists and team leaders.
They are headed to staging areas in Florida and Georgia. After the storm makes landfall, the crews will go to work restoring power.
"We participate in mutual assistance partnerships," said Liz Pratt, a spokeswoman for LG&E and KU. "These are groups of utilities spanning more than 20 states who come together in times of need."
It's not known how long the crews will be helping in the hurricane zone.
