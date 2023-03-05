LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU is mobilizing crews from other states to aid with restoration efforts in Kentucky.
As of Sunday morning, 145,343 customers across the state were without power. Of those, 63,513 customers are in Jefferson County.
Since the storms hit Friday, LG&E and KU reports over one million customers have been served, including over 400,000 customers in Jefferson County.
LG&E and KU spokeswoman Liz Pratt asks customers to report outages to help make crews aware of where service is needed.
Officials warn people to stay away from downed powerlines because they may still have a current running through them.
