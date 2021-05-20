LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're a kid, there's no better time of the year than when you get to slide into summer. It's when the birds chirp again, when pools let you beat the heat again.
But for the past several months, the only city pool that's been an option is the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center.
That will change on the Saturday before Memorial Day, when the Fairdale, Algonquin and Sun Valley pools open. And a crisis is staring Louisville Parks and Recreation Aquatics Supervisor, Keith Smart, in the face, but it's not COVID-19 cases this year.
"There's a shortage of lifeguards right now," Smith said.
The reason is the pandemic. People who were normally lifeguards had to have some kind of summer job, and when there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding a pools, they went elsewhere. The number of lifeguards took a dive.
Twenty to 25 lifeguards are needed to have a full staff. Each one will be needed as pools return to full capacity.
Louisville Parks and Rec is considering all kinds of of options to more people suiting up.
"We pay our lifeguards $10.50 an hour," Smith said. "We're looking at bumping that up if we need to."
There's also an option that would send lifeguards and staff to all three city outdoor pools. When they're at one, the others may have to close. That would limit the hours at all three.
"We will do that if we need to," Smith said. "Right now, we're hoping to have all of them open with a minimum staff."
If you agree to work for the city, lifeguard classes are free this year. If you'd like to sign up, click here for information.
