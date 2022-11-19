LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is in full swing in the city of Shively.
Christmas music, face painting and treats filled city hall today for the city's annual Light Up event. City officials said it was a great opportunity to come together as neighbors and enjoy the season.
"I believe this time of year is the right time of year for people to celebrate one another you know just being able to be together, celebrate, appreciate, elevate and be excited about what's to come in the new year," Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said.
Chester-Burton said she made the call to turn the Christmas lights on this weekend because of all the hard work it takes to decorate the city. She says she wanted residents to enjoy them a little longer this year.
