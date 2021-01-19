LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those coming into downtown Louisville might find something a bit out of place: a hot air balloon.
The "Lightbulb" Glow at The Harmony Building is honoring the lives lost to COVID-19.
The memorial is happening in other parts of the country as well. It also honors frontline workers.
Organizers from Christina Lee Brown and the Co-Immunity Project said the balloon is a positive symbol for the future.
"We all miss being down here for work. We all miss the buzz of downtown Louisville that there always has been," Katie Kubitskey said. "And so I think, really taking the governor's green light messaging and bringing it downtown, just saying there is hope. We're thankful we're still here. We're unified. Just really bringing a message to downtown that we will be back."
The hot air balloon will also be downtown on Wednesday from 4-10 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.