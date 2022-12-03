LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands.
There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow.
HAPPENING NOW: Bardstown Road Aglow is lighting up the Highlands. 🎄 We’ll take you there on @WDRBNews at 10! pic.twitter.com/1jTmkimg0z— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) December 4, 2022
The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants and shops.
The 10-hour event featured discounts on food, drinks and merchandise at places along Bardstown Road, the Douglas Loop and Baxter and Barrett Avenues.
While many make it an annual event, for others it was their first time.
"Just to get out and spread some cheer honestly, in a world that needs it right now," Cynthia Roberts said.
Even the big guy himself, Santa Claus, made an appearance.
