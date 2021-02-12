LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs anticipates that the Kentucky Derby will return the first Saturday in May with up to 50% capacity.
The Louisville-based company announced Friday that limited tickets are on sale for Derby-week events, though no general admission tickets are currently for sale. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the company is only selling reserved seats to all races.
Churchill Downs officials said they are also delaying the sale of general admission tickets to both Derby and the Kentucky Oaks until closer to the events.
"If the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to improve, then we will open more reserved seats and consider the sale of general admission tickets," Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson said.
A big change for Oaks and Derby: Tickets for reserved seating will be "all-inclusive," meaning food and drink will be included in the ticket price. Fans who buy two-day reserved seats for Derby and Oaks in the bleachers, grandstand boxes and clubhouse boxes will pay one price that will cover food and beverages, including alcohol.
Churchill Downs did not release a pricing schedule but said the increase would be included in ticket invoices. One invoice obtained by WDRB News showed a $1,500 increase for a 100-level grandstand box for six seats during Oaks and Derby days. That's roughly $125 more per person per day.
Opening night is set for Churchill Downs on Saturday, April 24, with Dawn at the Downs to take place April 25-26.
Tickets for Thurby, which some call the official start to Derby weekend, are also on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets for the spring meet, which includes Downs After Dark and Twilight Thursdays are also on sale now.
Churchill Downs Inc. moved the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby to Saturday, Sept. 5. last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
