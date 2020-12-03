Derby Day-146-Empty Stands-Crawford pic-9-5-20.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is making changes for the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks in recognition that social distancing will still be necessary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to patrons who buy reserved seats, the Louisville-based company said it expects current health and safety measures will still be in place for the Oaks and Derby, which are scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2021, respectively. That means reduced capacity for the races, though the company wasn't specific.

There was no mention on whether the infield, which was closed to patrons this year, will be open for 2021.

One key change: Tickets for reserved seating will be "all-inclusive," meaning food and drink will be included in the ticket price. Fans who buy two-day reserved seats for Derby and Oaks in the bleachers, grandstand boxes and clubhouse boxes will pay one price that will cover food and beverages, including alcohol.

Churchill Downs did not release a pricing schedule but said that the increase would be included in ticket invoices. One invoice obtained by WDRB showed a $1,500 increase for a 100-level grandstand box for six seats. That's roughly $125 more per person per day.

The track said in the letter that the "all-inclusive" reserved tickets will be safer for fans who will avoid lines for food and drinks. It also eliminates paying for each transaction. The change also gives patrons access to all food offerings and premium beverages. Complimentary Derby julep glasses and Oaks lily glasses are available as part of the package.

With the seating capacity to be decided closer to the spring meet, Churchill Downs says it will try to keep annual patrons near their usual seats.

Commemorative tickets for Derby and Oaks will be replaced by mobile tickets, and rules for COVID-19 safety will be in place in 2021 including mandatory masks inside the track except when eating or drinking. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was rescheduled to Sept. 5 and run without fans. Only owners, a few guests and essential personnel were able to attend. Bob Baffert's Authentic beat favorite Tiz the Law for the roses. Outside the track, several protest groups chanted and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who shot and killed by police during a midnight search raid at her apartment.

