LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is making changes for the 2021 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks in recognition that social distancing will still be necessary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to patrons who buy reserved seats, the Louisville-based company said it expects current health and safety measures will still be in place for the Oaks and Derby, which are scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2021, respectively. That means reduced capacity for the races, though the company wasn't specific.
There was no mention on whether the infield, which was closed to patrons this year, will be open for 2021.
One key change: Tickets for reserved seating will be "all-inclusive," meaning food and drink will be included in the ticket price. Fans who buy two-day reserved seats for Derby and Oaks in the bleachers, grandstand boxes and clubhouse boxes will pay one price that will cover food and beverages, including alcohol.
Churchill Downs did not release a pricing schedule but said that the increase would be included in ticket invoices. One invoice obtained by WDRB showed a $1,500 increase for a 100-level grandstand box for six seats. That's roughly $125 more per person per day.
The track said in the letter that the "all-inclusive" reserved tickets will be safer for fans who will avoid lines for food and drinks. It also eliminates paying for each transaction. The change also gives patrons access to all food offerings and premium beverages. Complimentary Derby julep glasses and Oaks lily glasses are available as part of the package.
With the seating capacity to be decided closer to the spring meet, Churchill Downs says it will try to keep annual patrons near their usual seats.
Commemorative tickets for Derby and Oaks will be replaced by mobile tickets, and rules for COVID-19 safety will be in place in 2021 including mandatory masks inside the track except when eating or drinking. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.
Inside Churchill Downs for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
A banner that says, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" flies above Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, minutes before the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Sunrise at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
The stands were nearly empty during an unusual Kentucky Derby 146 on the first Saturday in September.
Hand sanitizer and gloves join roses in Derby glasses at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
A banner that says, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" flies above Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, minutes before the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Jockey John Velasquez aboard Kentucky Derby 146 winner Authentic at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Kentucky Derby 146 winner Authentic's jockey John Velasquez speaks with trainer Bob Baffert, right at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Thousand Words, trained by Bob Baffert, after rearing up and losing its saddle in the Churchill Downs paddock before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Authentic, ridden by jockey John Velasquez, leads the Derby 146 field on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Churchill Downs. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Authentic, ridden by jockey John Velasquez, heads to the Winner's Circle after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic knocks over trainer Bob Baffert in the Winner's Circle of Churchill Downs on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
Kentucky Derby 146 winner Authentic loses its cool, knocking people to the ground, in the Winner's Circle on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (WDRB photo/Eric Crawford)
The 2020 Kentucky Derby was rescheduled to Sept. 5 and run without fans. Only owners, a few guests and essential personnel were able to attend. Bob Baffert's Authentic beat favorite Tiz the Law for the roses. Outside the track, several protest groups chanted and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who shot and killed by police during a midnight search raid at her apartment.