LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be run without fans on Sept. 5 as Churchill Downs backtracks from a plan to have as many as 23,000 spectators at the iconic Louisville track.
The company announced the change in plans on Friday, relenting amid a steady increase of coronavirus cases in Louisville in recent weeks.
"Churchill Downs has worked diligently over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance. We were confident in that plan, but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available," the company said in a statement. " ... Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that. We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans."
All Derby Week races, including the Sept. 4 Kentucky Oaks, will be run without spectators.
The company will issue refunds to ticket-holders.
Churchill Downs executives had maintained that they wanted fans at the track since they postponed the Derby from its original May 2 date.
This marks the second time in the Derby's 145-year history that it has been delayed from the traditional first Saturday in May. The first time was during World War II, when the race took place in June following Germany's surrender to the Allied Forces.
